Hezbollah conducts new missile attack on Zionist military positions

Hezbollah in a statement announced that it targeted the Zionist regime's soldiers' position in the Zionist settlement of Al-Mutla.

In this operation, which was carried out in line with the support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their brave and honorable resistance, the resistance fighters targeted the enemy soldiers with a guided missile and this missile directly hit the target, it added.

Hezbollah has carried out 163 attacks against the northern occupied Palestine this month, according to the Israeli broadcasting corporation.

Hezbollah’s attacks intensified in September and reached cities that had not been evacuated yet, the media reported on Monday evening.

Hezbollah and Israel have been trading fire along Lebanon’s southern border on a daily basis since October 8, a day after the regime launched its war on Gaza.

The Lebanese movement says its operations are aimed at supporting the Palestinian people in Gaza.

