Seven Hezbollah’s missiles hit Israeli settlements: Zionist media

Palestinian media reported late on Thursday that the Israeli infrastructure in the Al-Metula settlement was damaged, and fires broke out in some areas.

There are reports that the Lebanese Hezbollah has carried out 17 rocket and drone attacks on Zionist positions and military targets in one day, which is unprecedented.

In a series of statements, Hezbollah detailed that its attacks Thursday included rocket salvos and aimed at Israeli military bases, including in Shomera and Matat and the headquarters of the 810th Hermon Brigade in the Ma'ale Golani barracks.

Additionally, Hezbollah said it launched attacks with rockets on Zar'it and Metula and shelled military positions at Hanita, Ramyah and Al-Malikiyya.

Hezbollah and Israel have been trading fire along Lebanon’s southern border on a daily basis since October 8, a day after the regime launched its war on Gaza.

The Lebanese movement has so far limited its operations to Israeli military targets. But the regime has hit non-military targets on various occasions, leaving dozens of Lebanese civilians dead.

