Casualties reported as Hezbollah rockets hit Zionist targets

Lebanon's Al-Mayadeen news network reported more details of Hezbollah's attack apart from the one at the Al-Marj military base in the north of occupied Palestine.

A car was hit in the area between Israeli settlements of Kiryat Shmona and Meskaf Aam in the early hours of Thursday, that’s according an Al-Mayadeen reporter in southern Lebanon.

Israeli media outlets also confirmed the new strikes by Hezbollah in the north and reported that the Zionist army requested for helicopter and ambulances to transfer the dead and injured.

Some media reports said 6 Zionists wounded, some of them critically whereas one of them had lost hope after an anti-armor missile hit Kiryat Shmona.

Separately, the Zionist media confirmed the death of a soldier in Hezbollah's attack on the al-Marj base.

A Hezbollah statement has said that the operation was in support of Palestinians and their resistance against the occupation forces in Gaza and in response to the regime’s aggression against Lebanon.

