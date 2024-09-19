Iran again rejects US elections interference claims

According to IRNA, the Iranian mission issued a statement on Wednesday night local time, in response to questions regarding a statement by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) alleging Iran of interfering in the US presidential elections through hacking.

Already devoid of any credibility and legitimacy, such allegations are fundamentally unfounded, and wholly inadmissible. The Islamic Republic of Iran does not engage in the domestic uproars or electoral controversies of the United States, the statement said.

Having already unequivocally and repeatedly announced, Iran neither has any motive nor intent to interfere in the US election; and, it therefore categorically rejects such accusations, the Mission said, adding, "If the US government is really looking for the truth, it should provide us with its substantiated documents in formal and transparent manner in order to receive a proportionate and and precise response."

The Iranian Mission warned that the continued perpetuation of such unfounded claims will only serve to undermine their credibility.

Iran’s Permanent Mission to the UN has issued several such statement recently over claims by US law enforcement agencies, as well as mainstream American media, implicating the Islamic Republic in issued related the US election campaign.

A similar statement was issued last month after a joint statement by FBI and several US intelligence agencies claimed that Iran was involved in hacking of the campaign of Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election, as well as trying to hack the campaign of Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate.

