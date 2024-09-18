Iran embassy in London slams US characterization of Lebanon pager attacks

“Assassinations and killings of civilians in Lebanon is not an incident, it’s an act of terrorism,” the embassy said in a post published on social media platform X on Wednesday.

The remark came a day after thousands of wireless communications devices, known as pagers, used by Hezbollah officials, medics and others detonated simultaneously across Lebanon.

The mass explosions, which both Hezbollah and Lebanese officials blamed on Israel, killed at least 12 people, including two children, and wounded some 2,800 others.

The Iranian embassy criticized US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller for calling the attack an "incident".

"If the Israeli regime assassinates political figures such a country's ambassador, or children and civilians, it is termed an 'incident', but if the same is done by the other side, it is labeled terrorism, necessitating a legitimate defense," it said.

4353**2050