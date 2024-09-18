Gaza death toll in Israeli attack tops 41,272

According to a report from the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network on Wednesday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has announced an increase in the number of Palestinians martyred in the Zionist regime's invasion of the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, to 41,272 and the number of injured to 95,551.

Israeli forces killed 20 people and injured 54 others in two massacres in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

It further noted that many civilians are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip also reported that since the beginning of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, 706 Palestinian civilians, including 159 children, 10 women, and 9 elderly individuals, have been maryred in the West Bank.

Additionally, 5,750 Palestinians have been injured in the West Bank.

The Israeli regime waged a devastating war against the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023. Since then, around 70% of the homes and infrastructure of Gaza have been destroyed, and the siege and severe humanitarian crisis, along with unprecedented famine and hunger, have threatened the lives of the residents of the area.

Despite all the atrocities, the Tel Aviv regime admitted that after about 11 months of war, it has not yet been able to achieve its goals, namely the annihilation of the Hamas movement and the return of Israeli captives from the Gaza Strip.

