Condemnations pour in over Israeli terror attack against Lebanon

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, in a telephone call with Najib Mikati, the Prime Minister of Lebanon, condemned cyberattack and expressed Amman’s support for the security, sovereignty and stability of Beirut.

Safadi also conveyed the message of King Abdullah who announced his readiness to provide medical assistance if required by the Lebanese medical department to treat thousands of citizens who were injured as a result of pager explosions.

Safadi also emphasized the need to stop the dangerous escalation in the region by immediately stopping Israel's genocide in Gaza and deadly crackdown in the West Bank.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister, in a telephone conversation with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib condemned the terrorist act of the Zionist regime and expressed solidarity with the Lebanese nation and government.

According to IRNA, citing the Lebanese media, Badr Abdel Ati also conveyed the message of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to his Lebanese counterpart, Najib Mikati.

Al-Sisi has announced Cairo’s supports for Lebanon in meeting its needs in this difficult situation.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani called the terrorist act of the Zionist regime in Lebanon an example of mass murder.

While condemning the attack, Kanaani said that terrorist operations in Lebanon were the continuation of the combined operations of the Zionist regime and their mercenary agents, and are contrary to all moral and humanitarian principles, international law, especially international humanitarian law.

Lebanon's Amal Movement, headed by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, while condemning the latest crime of the Zionist regime said that such action will never stop the Lebanese from continuing to resist and defend their land.

The Amal movement urged international institutions and organizations not only to condemn the Israeli terroristic act but should take immediate measures to rein in the Zionist regime.

Hezbollah has already pledged to retaliate the Zionist regime’s deadly carnage, saying that the treacherous and criminal enemy will definitely see retaliation for this sinful aggression.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi strongly condemned the terrorist attack in a phone conversation with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Rashid Bou Habib.

Araghchi expressed his condolences and solidarity with the Lebanese government, nation, and the families of the martyrs and the injured, and referred to the injury of Iranian Ambassador to Beirut Mojtaba Amani in this terrorist incident.

UN Special Envoy to Lebanon Jeanine Antoinette Hennis-Plasschaert slammed the Israeli regime’s act of aggression and warned that these attacks are very worrying and lead to an escalation of tensions.

In a phone conversation with Bou Habib, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty expressed solidarity and conveyed the message of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to his Lebanese counterpart Najib Mikati.

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Damascus strongly condemns the aggression of the Israeli regime against civilians in Lebanon.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani ordered the dispatch of medical staff and emergency teams to Lebanon with the aim of providing aid and alleviating the suffering of injured Lebanese civilians.

The Jordanian and Yemeni authorities also censured the Israeli crime and expressed solidarity with the people and government of Lebanon.

Several resistance factions from Iraq, Yemen, Palestine and Lebanon along with Islamic scholars also condemned the heinous act, emphasizing that the Israeli regime attempts to cover up its failure in confronting resistance groups.

Brazil’s Foreign Ministry warned that the pager attack would lead to a significant escalation of tensions in the region.

Venezuela strongly condemned the Israeli attack, with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Eduardo Gil Pinto cautioning that such actions that cause violence, death, and destruction, also create panic and anxiety among defenseless civilians.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez also condemned the attack, stressing that these events are a serious escalation of the conflict in West Asia with serious and unpredictable consequences for the region.

Irish Foreign Minister Micheál Martin also described the Lebanon explosions as an escalating measure which goes against the Geneva Convention. He believed that it is a rational conclusion to attribute the attack on the Zionist regime.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said that the organizers of this attack sought to fuel an armed confrontation in a systematic way to create a big war in the Middle East region. She stressed that the explosion of the pagers requires a thorough investigation.

