British Sky News channel, quoting exclusive sources, reported that communication devices fell into the hands of Mossad before reaching Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement.

Mossad succeeded in modifying Hezbollah's communication devices before they were handed over to this group, the sources said, adding that Mossad "embedded some highly explosive material known as pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN) in the batteries of the devices, which exploded when temperature increased."

This terrorist act of the Zionist regime has left 9 martyrs and 2,750 wounded.

Meanwhile, the American television network ABC reported on Tuesday night that Hezbollah may take retaliatory action against Israel following the explosion of "Pager" communication devices in different areas of Lebanon.

ABC quoted a US official on the condition of anonymity that both Iran and Hezbollah will probably retaliate against the cyberattack, but while they are evaluating the incident, it is possible that their retaliatory action will take time.

