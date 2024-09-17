Iran FM briefed on health of ambassador to Lebanon

According to IRNA, Araghchi prayed for good health and speedy recovery for Amani in the phone call on Tuesday night.

The top diplomat also announced his readiness to immediately transfer the Iranian ambassador and other injured people to Tehran for treatment if needed.

Ambassador’s wife, Narges Qadirian, while thanking Foreign Minister Araghchi for his call, informed him that Amani's general condition is good and stable.

On Tuesday evening, the Zionist regime carried out a cyber-terror attack that caused communication devices known as pagers to explode in several areas of Lebanon, resulting in deaths of a number of people and injuries of over 2,000 others.

Iran’s ambassador, Mojtaba Amani was one of the victims of the pager blasts in Beirut.

