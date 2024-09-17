Sep 18, 2024, 2:43 AM
Journalist ID: 5537
News ID: 85599990
T T
8 Persons

Tags

Iran FM briefed on health of ambassador to Lebanon

Sep 18, 2024, 2:43 AM
News ID: 85599990
Iran FM briefed on health of ambassador to Lebanon

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in a phone call with the wife of the country’s ambassador to Lebanon has received the latest update on the situation of Mojtaba Amani about his treatment after being injured in an Israeli cyber terror attack in Beirut.

According to IRNA, Araghchi prayed for good health and speedy recovery for Amani in the phone call on Tuesday night.

The top diplomat also announced his readiness to immediately transfer the Iranian ambassador and other injured people to Tehran for treatment if needed.

Ambassador’s wife, Narges Qadirian, while thanking Foreign Minister Araghchi for his call, informed him that Amani's general condition is good and stable.

Iran FM briefed on health of ambassador to Lebanon

On Tuesday evening, the Zionist regime carried out a cyber-terror attack that caused communication devices known as pagers to explode in several areas of Lebanon, resulting in deaths of a number of people and injuries of over 2,000 others.

Iran’s ambassador, Mojtaba Amani was one of the victims of the pager blasts in Beirut.

4399

8 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .