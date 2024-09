Sadeq Beit Sayah had won the F41 javelin final while setting a new Paralympic record with a throw of 47.64 meters.

His gold medal was, however, taken away after he celebrated the moment by waving a flag of Hazrat Umm al-Banin.

During a meeting on Tuesday with Iranian Paralympians, the Supreme Leader told Beit Sayah that “Inshallah, Hazrat Umm al-Banin herself will give you the change.”

