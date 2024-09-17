Another Palestinian journalist killed in Israeli strike in Gaza

The journalist, Mohammed Abu Shouqa, was martyred when Israeli fighter jets bombed the Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza on Tuesday. At least 20 Palestinians were killed in the attack.

Since the war in Gaza began last October, over 170 journalists have lost their lives in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Reports indicate that the Israeli forces have been deliberately targeting Palestinian journalists to obstruct coverage of their atrocities in Gaza.

Humanitarian organizations have strongly condemned Israel for its attacks on journalists.

The restriction on international journalists' access to Gaza has further complicated the work of local reporters, making it increasingly difficult for them to report on the deaths and destruction caused by the Israeli aggression.

Previously, more than 60 media outlets, including some of the largest international news agencies, issued an open letter urging the Israeli regime to immediately lift the ban on international media access to Gaza.

