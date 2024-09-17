Iran commemorates National Persian Poetry, Literature Day

Kanaani wrote in Farsi on his X account to commemorate National Persian Poetry and Literature Day on Tuesday, stating that September 17 is the day to honor the esteemed poet of Iran, Professor Mohammad Hossein Shahriar, and celebrate Persian poetry and literature.

He stated that Persian poetry and literature are the valuable heritage of "our history and ancestors, the essence of Iran's identity", and the source of connection with the admirers of Iranian culture worldwide.

The world's great writers, from the East to the West, are fascinated by Persian poetry and literature due to the transcendent thoughts and themes present in the great Persian literature of Iran, he concluded.

On September 17, Iranians pay tribute to Seyed Mohammad-Hossein Behjat-Tabrizi, also known as Shahriar (1906-1988), a renowned Iranian poet. This date is honored as the "National Day of Persian Poetry and Literature".

