Sep 17, 2024, 4:43 PM
News ID: 85599622
T T
0 Persons
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Tags

Iran commemorates National Persian Poetry, Literature Day

Sep 17, 2024, 4:43 PM
News ID: 85599622
Iran commemorates National Persian Poetry, Literature Day

Tehran, IRNA - Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has said that Persian poetry and literature are integral to Iran's identity and foster empathy with lovers of Iranian culture worldwide.

Kanaani wrote in Farsi on his X account to commemorate National Persian Poetry and Literature Day on Tuesday, stating that September 17 is the day to honor the esteemed poet of Iran, Professor Mohammad Hossein Shahriar, and celebrate Persian poetry and literature.

He stated that Persian poetry and literature are the valuable heritage of "our history and ancestors, the essence of Iran's identity", and the source of connection with the admirers of Iranian culture worldwide.

The world's great writers, from the East to the West, are fascinated by Persian poetry and literature due to the transcendent thoughts and themes present in the great Persian literature of Iran, he concluded.

On September 17, Iranians pay tribute to Seyed Mohammad-Hossein Behjat-Tabrizi, also known as Shahriar (1906-1988), a renowned Iranian poet. This date is honored as the "National Day of Persian Poetry and Literature".

3266**2050

0 Persons
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .