Sep 17, 2024, 1:17 PM
Journalist ID: 5331
News ID: 85599328
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Iran transit sectors witness significant growth in March-August period

Sep 17, 2024, 1:17 PM
News ID: 85599328
Iran transit sectors witness significant growth in March-August period

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s rail and road transit sectors experienced a remarkable 47% and 73% boost, respectively, in the first five months of the current Iranian year ending on August 21 compared to the same period last year.

According to statistics published by the Ministry of Roads & Urban Development, the volume of cargo transit via railways reached 773,000 tons, up from 526,000 tons in the same period last year.

The majority of transited goods entered the country through the borders of Sarakhs and Astara, indicating the importance of the northeastern and northwestern borders of the Islamic country in international rail transit routes.

In terms of passenger transportation, the Iranian rail sector recorded the transfer of 12.8 million passengers in the first five months of this year, with the highest volume in the Tehran and Razavi Khorasan provinces.

Furthermore, the volume of commodities transported via the road sector during the same period indicates a 73% growth, reaching 7.8 million tons compared to 4.5 million tons in the corresponding period last year.

The greatest volume of freight delivery by the road transportation sector was directed to Isfahan and Tehran provinces, accounting for 24 and 22 million tons, respectively. The number of passengers transported during this period is reported to be 56 million.

4208**4354

1 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .