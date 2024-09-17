Iran transit sectors witness significant growth in March-August period

According to statistics published by the Ministry of Roads & Urban Development, the volume of cargo transit via railways reached 773,000 tons, up from 526,000 tons in the same period last year.

The majority of transited goods entered the country through the borders of Sarakhs and Astara, indicating the importance of the northeastern and northwestern borders of the Islamic country in international rail transit routes.

In terms of passenger transportation, the Iranian rail sector recorded the transfer of 12.8 million passengers in the first five months of this year, with the highest volume in the Tehran and Razavi Khorasan provinces.

Furthermore, the volume of commodities transported via the road sector during the same period indicates a 73% growth, reaching 7.8 million tons compared to 4.5 million tons in the corresponding period last year.

The greatest volume of freight delivery by the road transportation sector was directed to Isfahan and Tehran provinces, accounting for 24 and 22 million tons, respectively. The number of passengers transported during this period is reported to be 56 million.

