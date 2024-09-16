Iran FM reaffirms support for resistance against Zionist regime

According to IRNA, Araghchi made the pledge in a meeting with Salah Fahs, the representative of the Lebanese Amal movement in Tehran on Monday evening.

In the meeting, Fahs conveyed the congratulatory message from Nabih Berri, the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament and the head of the Amal Movement to Araghchi over his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and wished him success.

Araghchi, for his part, thanked Berri for sending warm greetings as well as hailed his actions in supporting the resistance and sacrifices made by fighters of his Amal Movement alongside Hezbollah in the battle against the Zionist aggression against Lebanon and Palestine.

Berri is the longest-serving Lebanese parliament speaker and his Amal Movement is a key ally of the Hezbollah resistance movement, both in forming the government at home or fighting against the aggression against the Arab country.

The top Iranian diplomat then emphasized the continuation of the principled policy of the Islamic Republic in supporting the resistance against the occupying Zionist regime.

Araghchi and Fahs, in the meeting, discussed and exchanged views on the latest developments in Lebanon and the region as a whole.

