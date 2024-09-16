Berlin refuses arms exports to Israeli regime: Report

The German Chancellor has just reaffirmed military support for the Israeli regime, the German media “Profil” reported.

However, the Federal Security Council, which Scholz chairs, has not approved any arms exports for months, it added.

In 2023, export licenses rose to a total value of 326 million euros – ten times as much as in the previous year, 2022, it said.

The report further said that export volumes have fallen massively since the previous year – from 326 million euros to 14.5 million as of August 21, 2024.

