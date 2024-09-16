Sep 16, 2024, 12:22 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News ID: 85598070
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Berlin refuses arms exports to Israeli regime: Report

Sep 16, 2024, 12:22 PM
News ID: 85598070
Berlin refuses arms exports to Israeli regime: Report

Tehran, IRNA — The Federal Security Council of Germany has not approved any weapons exports to the Israeli regime for months, news media reported.

The German Chancellor has just reaffirmed military support for the Israeli regime, the German media “Profil” reported. 

However, the Federal Security Council, which Scholz chairs, has not approved any arms exports for months, it added.

In 2023, export licenses rose to a total value of 326 million euros – ten times as much as in the previous year, 2022, it said.

The report further said that export volumes have fallen massively since the previous year – from 326 million euros to 14.5 million as of August 21, 2024.

7129**4354

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .