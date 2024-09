Karaj, IRNA – The body of a member of the Basij volunteer force has been identified about 38 years after his martyrdom during Iraq’s war of aggression against Iran.

According to the public relations department of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in Alborz province, Basiji Martyr Aziz Salimnejad’s body was identified through DNA testing. Salimnejad died in Operation Karbala-5 in early 1987. 4354**9417