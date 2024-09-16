Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 16

** IRAN DAILY

-- CBI allocates $3b to boost crude output

In order to increase crude oil production by 250,000 barrels per day, the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) allocated $3 billion in facilities to the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

Based on Article 46 of the Law on Removing Barriers to Competitive Production and Enhancing the Country’s Financial System and following the appeal of the Ministry of Oil, the Economic Council ratified a plan to boost crude oil production by 250,000 barrels per day.

-- Rail transit via Shahid Rajaee Port up 210% in five months

A provincial official announced a 210% growth in the transit of goods via rail at the Shahid Rajaee Port in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 20, 2024).

Director General of Ports and Maritime Organization of Hormuzgan Province Hossein Abbasnejad said that more than two million tons of goods were loaded and unloaded at the port, registering a 5.22 percent growth compared to last year’s corresponding period.

-- 2,700-year-old metal workshops uncovered in central Iran

Archaeologists discovered two 2,700-year-old metal workshops in the Sialk Archaeological Hills in Kashan, a city in central Iran, dating back to the sixth period of the Sialk civilization.

Javad Hosseinzadeh, director of the Sialk Archaeological Hills cultural heritage site, announced the discovery on Sunday, saying that the workshops were uncovered during the third phase of archaeological excavations at the site.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iraqi, Kurdish Leaders Assure Iran of Border Security

Iran has been given assurances that the soil of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq will never be used to pose any threat to the Islamic Republic, Iranian ambassador to Baghdad Muhammad Kazem Al-e Sadeq said.

The envoy hailed the results of President Masoud Pezeshkian’s recent state visit to Iraq. He touched on the importance of the president’s visits to Erbil and Sulaymaniyah, saying the autonomous region’s officials and Iranian authorities discussed the full implementation of a security agreement between Iran and Iraq.

-- IRICA: Turkey-Iran Bilateral Trade Grows

The Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) has reported that the value of Iran-Turkey trade has exceeded $6b in 5 months. The value of non-oil trade between Iran and Tukey stood at $6.01 billion in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year, IRICA reported.

The IRICA report put the weight of the non-oil trade between the two countries at 6.698 million tonnes.

-- Iran Launches Largest Agricultural Drainage Project in West Asia

Iran has launched a large agricultural drainage project in its northeastern province of Golestan as part of efforts to control floods and to help expand farming activities in the region.

The semi-official ISNA news agency said in a Saturday report that the drainage megaproject in Golestan is the largest of its kind ever carried out in the West Asia region.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Foolad Sirjan crowned champions of 2024 Asian Club Volleyball Championship

Foolad Sirjan Iranian defeated Shahdab Yazd in straight sets (25-20, 25-18, 25-23) in an all-Iranian final of the 2024 Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship.

The 2024 Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship was the 24rd edition of the Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship, an annual international men's volleyball club tournament organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) with Iran Volleyball Association (IRIVF).

-- MVA-BN prequalified as first effective vaccine against mpox

The World Health Organization (WHO) has authorized the MVA-BN vaccine as the first vaccine against mpox to be added to its prequalification list.

Mpox is an infectious disease caused by the mpox virus. It can cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes, and fever. Most people fully recover, but some get very sick.

