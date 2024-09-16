Ex-Pakistan FM deplores anti-Iran sanctions

The Western Front seeks to maintain the hegemony of the dollar, while imposing unilateral sanctions against nations which are nothing but crimes, said Hina Rabbani in a television interview in Islamabad on Sunday.

Rabbani added: Those behind the sanctions on Iran force other countries to comply with unilateral sanctions with political and economic pressure.

Sanctions against Iran have not been imposed by the United Nations or other multilateral institutions, rather they unilateral, and their nature is economic, which cause the problems of nations to deepen, especially the poverty phenomena, she underlined.

The Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the National Assembly of Pakistan said: I believe that my country is not obliged to follow unilateral sanctions, but the great powers use political and economic means to prove their point.

The effect of unilateral economic sanctions directly affects the nations and the poor, and therefore, in my opinion, this action is a crime, Rabbani emphasized.

The United States has imposed sanctions on Iran citing different pretexts since the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution and following the seizure of the US Embassy in Tehran by students over Washington’s vicious plots against the country.

The US, apart from its unilateral measures, also used its veto power at the UN Security Council, to pressure member states to come up with UN-backed sanctions against the Islamic Republic over the past decades.

In 2015, after signing the Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), UN sanctions were lifted on 16 January 2016.

However on 8 May 2018, then US President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of his country from the JCPOA and re-imposed unilateral sanctions targeting almost all sectors of Iran. His successor, Joe Biden continued the policy of the Trump administration with regard to Iran.

