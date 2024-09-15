Iran eager to interact with Persian Gulf countries: Deputy FM

According to IRNA, Takht Ravanchi made the comments in a joint meeting with the heads of the representatives of the Persian Gulf countries in Tehran on Sunday.

The 14th government attaches great importance to expanding relations with neighboring countries, especially those in the Persian Gulf region, and plan to further strengthen relations in all areas of interest, he said while referring to President Pezeshkian’s recent visit to Iraq.

The geographical proximity, bonds and commonalities between the eight Persian Gulf countries provide a suitable ground for dialogue and consultation, and it is necessary for them to have continuous cooperation and coordination on issues of interest, he added.

By enumerating some common issues between the Persian Gulf littoral states such as economic cooperation, transit, environment, shipping, combating drug trafficking, coast guard, Takht Ravanchi said all these countries have the same views on these issues, and therefore, need constructive dialogue and consultations.

