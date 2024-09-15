Iran FM: President Pezeshkian’s trip to Iraq opened new chapter in ties

Araghchi made the comment on Sunday night during a TV program, elaborating on Iran’s foreign policy as well as achievements of Pezeshkian’s trip to Iraq that took place on September 11-13. It was the first foreign trip of the Iranian president since he took office in late July.

The fact that the head of a government chooses their first foreign visit’s destination sends a special message, the top diplomat said, adding that Iraq was chosen as the first foreign destination of President Pezeshkian because the Islamic Republic attaches importance to the Arab country.

This also shows that the administration gives importance to neighborliness policy and regional countries, Araghchi added.

The foreign minister also referred to the president’s visit to Iraq’s Kurdistan region, saying that the environment is fully ready for the expansion of ties with that region, and “this trip created a new chapter with Iraq.”

Ties with Europe

Further in his remarks, Araghchi said that relations with Europe is not among Iran’s priorities. Still, the country seeks to have ties based on mutual respect if Europe corrects its policies, the foreign minister added, describing those policies as wrong and sometimes hostile.

The Ukraine issue has been added to the complications of Iran-Europe ties, which requires rational negotiations based on mutual respect so that misunderstandings are resolved, he noted.

“Europe should not expect us to unilaterally understand their concerns, they should also know that we have concerns too”, the top Iranian diplomat said, adding that sanctions is not an option either, as it is a failed tool.

Sanctions removal talks

On the talks, which are also aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the foreign minister said that an appropriate basis should be first founded in order to launch negotiations and then move forward based on trust-building to remove the sanctions.

Support for resistance

Araghchi also said that the Pezeshkian administration will continue to support and enhance the resistance front. “Today this issue is a reality in the region, which cannot be denied.”

US elections

On the November presidential elections in the US, the top diplomat said that it makes no difference for Iran that who is president of the United States.

There have been contacts with the US in the past, and they will continue, he noted, adding that it makes no difference who is ruling in the US or Europe.

“We move based on our interests. We fulfill our duties and will move forward with the negotiations based on our country’s interests.”

The US is not ready for negotiations, because they are involved in the upcoming elections, but Iran is ready for talks with Europe, Araghchi further said.

