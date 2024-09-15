Hamas says Yemen’s attack was a natural response to Zionist crimes

In a statement on Sunday, Hamas said that the Zionist regime cannot see security as long as it has not stopped its aggression against the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement also said that the Yemeni attack on Tel Aviv has exacerbated the crises of the Zionist enemy, Al Jazeera reported.

It said that the courage of the Yemeni people in launching an attack on the heart of Yafo – Tel Aviv – reflects their commitment to assisting the Palestinian nation.

Al Jazeera also said that the Zionist Army has finally admitted defeat in timely intercepting the ballistic missile fired from Yemen.

Enraged by this surprise attack, Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that Yemen would pay a heavy price.

Iraq’s Hezbollah Brigades has also congratulated Yemen’s Ansarallah for its ballistic attack deep into the Israeli-occupied territories.

