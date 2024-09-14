Iranian lifeboat rescues crew of incident-hit cargo ship near Kish Island

Ezzatollah Mohammadi, managing director of Kish Ports and Airports Development and Management Company, said on Saturday that the two ships had collided earlier in the day.

“At 3:00 a.m. it was announced that two cargo ships, Nadeen and Nados, had collided 25 miles southwest of Kish Island, and the captain of one of the vessels had ordered the evacuation of all the crew”, the official said.

He added that Kish Island’s lifeboat 16 was quickly dispatched to the scene, offering rescue services to the people on board Nados ship that suffered serious damage.

Kish Island was ready to transfer the damaged ship, but its owners preferred to receive help from UAE towing vessels due to sanctions imposed on Iran, Mohammadi said, adding that the ship has already been transferred to the UAE.

Nadeen sails under of St. Vincent and Grenadines, a country in the Caribbean. Nados sails under the flag of Panama.

4194