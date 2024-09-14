Iran wins sumo championship in Asian Open

The national Iranian workers' sumo wrestling team won four gold and one silver medal and won the championship title in the Asian Open Tournament.

For the first time, both athletes from Iran's sumo wrestling team won the championship, in which Mehdi Kavianfar and Masoumeh Mehouri played a role as referees in the national team.

The 23rd International edition of Issyk-Kul Cup Games was hosted by Kyrgyzstan from September 4-12, during which athletes from 43 countries competed in 28 fields of sports.

Sumo is a form of competitive full-contact wrestling where a wrestler attempts to force his opponent out of a circular ring or into touching the ground with any body part other than the soles of his feet (usually by throwing, shoving or pushing him down).

6125**9417