FM spokesman urges EU to avoid accusing Iran

Affirming the clear and announced position of Iran vis-à-vis the Ukraine conflict, Kanaani said on Saturday that as was emphasized before, any claim that the Islamic Republic of Iran has sold ballistic missiles to the Russian Federation is completely baseless and false.

Spokesman once again strongly condemned the unusual statement by the UK, France, Germany, and the Netherlands against Iran, adding that Iran recommends that the European Union avoid accusations based on false information.

Kanaani said Western countries are addicted to sanctions, adding that such measures create problems rather than solving them, as they will trigger an Iranian response.

