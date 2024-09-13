Pezeshkian visits holy Shia sites in Karbala

The visit to Karbala took place on Thursday as part of President Pezeshkian’s state visit to Iraq which is his first foreign visit since he took office in August.

The president had already met top-ranking Iraqi officials in Baghdad and visited the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS), the first Shia Imam, in Najaf.

He then went to Iraqi Kurdistan region where he met with top officials of Kurdistan Regional Government.

On the last day of his three-day visit, Pezeshkian will go to Basra on Friday to monitor some projects carried out by Iranian contractor in this province.

