Lack of accountability for killing UN staff unacceptable: Guterres

According to IRNA reporter, Guterres also revealed in an interview on Wednesday local time that since October 2023 and following the Al-Aqsa Storm operation, he has not spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who has long accused the United Nations of being anti-Israel.

"I haven't talked to him because he doesn't answer my phone calls, but I have no reason not to talk to him" he said.

Guterres and senior UN officials have been critical of the Zionist regime for its brutalities against Palestinians and have repeatedly denounced the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

On the Israeli war, Guterres once again said on Wednesday that there had been a severe violation of international humanitarian law and a complete lack of effective protection for civilians in Gaza.

"What is happening in Gaza is completely unacceptable," said the UN Secretary-General.

The Israeli army claims that it is taking measures to reduce the risk of harm to civilians, which has been refuted by aid groups and UN agencies working on the ground in Gaza.

According to the UN Secretary General, there should be an effective investigation and accountability for the death of nearly 300 humanitarian aid workers, more than two-thirds of whom were UN staff.

"We have courts, but we see that the decisions of the courts are not respected, and this is completely unacceptable" Guterres said, indirectly referring to the Zionist regime that has even defied the recent Security Council resolution as well as rulings by the International Court of Justice.

