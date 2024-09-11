Sep 11, 2024, 11:02 PM
Iran envoy to Turkmenistan attends inauguration of TAPI gas pipeline project

Iran envoy to Turkmenistan attends inauguration of TAPI gas pipeline project

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan has taken part in a ceremony to inaugurate the construction work of a gas pipeline project between Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India, which is known as TAPI.

Ali Mojtaba Rouzbahani attended the ceremony at the invitation of Turkmenistan’s officials, which was held in the city of Serhetabat on Wednesday.

The ceremony saw the inauguration of several more development projects as well, including a project to transfer electricity to Afghanistan’s city of Herat.

Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdimuhamedov was among the top officials attending the Wednesday event.

The TAPI gas pipeline project was initially kicked off in 2018. The pipeline would transport 33 billion cubic meters of gas from Turkmenistan to Pakistan and India via Afghanistan. 

