Harris, Trump face off in first US presidential debate

According to IRNA reporter, Harris and Trump shook hands at the beginning of the 90-minute televised debate at the National Constitution Center in the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Tuesday night local time.

While responding to the question raised on the economy, Harris and Trump accused each other of not having any plan for economic growth.

I built the strongest economy in the United States once in office and I will repeat this success again, Trump claimed, adding that “we have a bad economy because of inflation; millions of people are coming to America and stealing our jobs. Biden let them in”.

He further claimed that many economists consider his programs to be the best approach and that Harris has no plans and wants to continue Biden's path.

Harris responded by saying that Trump lack plans and only wants to cut taxes for the rich alone.

I want to cut taxes and support the American economy. I am a middle class girl. I will have a plan to raise the standard of living of this group. I believe in the dreams and goals of the American people and I intend to build an economy based on opportunities.

The vice president added: I love small businesses. I want to give $50,000 in tax breaks to startups, but my opponent wants to give tax breaks to billionaires.

Under Trump, the US experienced the worst unemployment rate since the Great Depression. The Trump administration created the largest trade deficit in American history, she countered further on the economic issue.

Trump once again pledged to impose tariffs on other countries, saying "this tariff is a reimbursement for the costs America has done for the world."

The former US president pointed to China and said his government's policies could bring billions of dollars to US coffers from China by imposing tariffs.

