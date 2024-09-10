Araghchi: Iran supports ECO program, activities

The newly-appointed ECO Secretary General, Asad Majeed Khan met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran on Tuesday.

During the talks, the two sides exchanged their views on the role of the ECO in the region and strengthening of cooperation between the member countries.

Expressing his happiness for his presence in Iran and starting his post as the new Secretary General of ECO, Majeed Khan commemorated the name and memory of former Iranian President Martyr Ebrahim Raisi and his Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and congratulated Araghchi for his appointment as the foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran in his new post.

