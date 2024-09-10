Sep 11, 2024, 12:11 AM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85593074
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Russia stresses previous agreements with Tehran on Zangzur; Supports Iran's territorial integrity

Sep 11, 2024, 12:11 AM
News ID: 85593074
Russia stresses previous agreements with Tehran on Zangzur; Supports Iran's territorial integrity

Saint Petersburg, IRNA - Secretary of the Russian National Security Council Sergei Shoigu in a meeting with Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council emphasized the definite and stable policy of his country regarding Zangzur.

"Russia adheres to previous agreements with Tehran regarding Zangzur, and Moscow's policy has not changed in any way," Shoigu said on Tuesday in the meeting which was held on the sidelines of the meeting of high-ranking security officials of the BRICS group in St. Petersburg.

The secretary of Russian National Security Council added that Moscow supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the three Iranian islands.

Ahmadian also emphasized Iran's readiness to increase cooperation in all fields, especially in the economic field.

2050

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .