Russia stresses previous agreements with Tehran on Zangzur; Supports Iran's territorial integrity

"Russia adheres to previous agreements with Tehran regarding Zangzur, and Moscow's policy has not changed in any way," Shoigu said on Tuesday in the meeting which was held on the sidelines of the meeting of high-ranking security officials of the BRICS group in St. Petersburg.

The secretary of Russian National Security Council added that Moscow supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the three Iranian islands.

Ahmadian also emphasized Iran's readiness to increase cooperation in all fields, especially in the economic field.

