Turkiye calls for urgent OIC leaders’ meeting on Gaza

According to IRNA, Erdogan said on Monday night that “it (OIC) is urgent that it convenes at the leadership level without delay and that the Islamic world demonstrates its firm stance."

If Israel is not stopped, this regime's occupation policy will never stop, he said, adding that "Let's accelerate our efforts to force the Islamic world to take more action to prevent the mass killing of Palestinians in Gaza by Israel."

Erdoğan also hailed the role of Egypt as a mediating country to ensure reaching a ceasefire agreement and providing aid to the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, Erdogan criticized the OIC for its indifference to the increasing aggression against Al-Quds, emphasizing that the organization’s primary duty is to defend this cause.

He warned that Israel is seeking to expand its invasion and occupation policies to include Al Aqsa Mosque, which is significant to Muslims as their first Qibla.

"It is unthinkable that the OIC, whose duty is to defend the cause of Al-Quds, would remain indifferent to these attacks," Erdogan said after presidential cabinet meeting on Monday.

On Saturday night, Erdogan emphasized the need for solidarity and unity among Islamic countries to stop the terrorism of the Zionist regime, warning that after occupying the West Bank, Israel will covet the land of Jordan, Syria, Turkey and Lebanon.

Israel's hypocrisy and its expansionist policies will never be stopped except with the solidarity of Islamic countries, he added.

