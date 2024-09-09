Oman wants int’l pressure to stop Israel’s political assassinations

According to IRNA, citing Arab media reports, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Oman in a statement on Monday night, while condemning the latest Israeli missile and drone strikes on western Syria emphasized that these Israeli actions require the firm international stance to hold the Tel Aviv regime accountable.

Oman also asked the international community to take decisive actions to stop the hostile and aggressive actions of Israel and its war crimes.

The regime fired missiles at several military sites near the city of Masyaf in Hama Province late on Sunday night in the latest act of aggression against Syria, leaving 18 Syrians dead and 37 others were injured.

Israel routinely carries out airstrikes on Syria in defiance of regional and international calls.

Damascus has time and again lodged complaints with the UN, arguing that the Israeli strikes violate Syrian sovereignty.

4399