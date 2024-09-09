Iran FM Araghchi appoints his new advisors

Araghchi, in a decree, appointed Ali Abolhassani Shahrezat as one of his advisors and the Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Abolhasani previously served as the Director of the Political Department of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation as well as Iran’s ambassador to Belgrade.

In yet another order, the Foreign Minister appointed Mohammad Sadegh Fazli to the position of his advisor.

Fazli had previously worked as Assistant Foreign Minister of Iran and General Director of the West Asia and North Africa Department of the Foreign Ministry.

