Iran attending Moscow Intl. Book Fair with 400 titles, 64 publications

Masoud Ahmadvand told IRNA on Monday that the Iran pavilion at the fair, which is underway in the Russian capital from September 4 to 8, is presenting 70 book titles translated from Persian to Russian.

Teaching of Persian language, Islamology, Iranology, Resistance literature, and Iranian literature as the key subjects of works translated from Persian to Russian are being presented at the Moscow book fair, he added.

Ahmadvand said that books written about the Leaders of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the leaders of the resistance, as well as about Iran’s contemporary figures, have received the attention of the Russian audience more than other works.

Over 300 publishing houses from Russia and other countries such as Iran, Germany, China, Azerbaijan, and Belarus have showcased their books at the 37th MIBF.

Book presentations, meetings with authors, lectures, discussions, and master classes are among the programs presented at the 5-day event.

The Moscow International Book Fair is the most important international book event in Russia and the most significant annual event for the Russian book industry.

