French professor suspended for criticizing Israeli regime

On September 5, Benoît Huou spoke for several minutes about a text published in the international reference journal on health The Lancet, which had estimated that almost 200,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military attacks since the beginning of 2023.

Huou pointed to the age of the Palestinian martyrs, noting that “everyone goes through this, from children to the elderly. In my life, I am 35 years old, I have never experienced such carnage, such a one-sided war.”

“The situation did not start on October 7 and it is dishonest to say that Hamas is responsible for what is happening now,” the professor continued, calling for a boycott of the Israeli regime.

“I don’t want to talk about what happened on October 7, but nothing, absolutely nothing justifies massacring a civilian population as is happening,” he said, denouncing the “tacit support” of the French government for the occupying regime.

