Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on September 9

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran’s VP says subsidized gasoline price ‘unreasonable’

Iranian Vice President Mohammadreza Aref said on Sunday that subsidized gasoline price in Iran is unreasonable.

Speaking in the induction ceremony of new oil minister, Aref criticized the daily gasoline imbalance across the country and said Iranian refineries produce 110 million liters of gasoline per day while the daily consumption stands at 140 million liters.

-- Omani deputy minister hails Iran as safe place for investment

Oman’s deputy minister of labor has emphasized that Iran is a safe place for Omani investors due to the country’s appropriate infrastructure and security.

Ahmed bin Salem al-Hajri made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on the sidelines of a Sunday visit to the Arvand Free Zone.

He said there are good opportunities in Iran in various fields, including industry, health and tourism to attract foreign investors, and with free and special zones in the Islamic Republic, Omani investors can invest in the country and take advantage of tax exemptions.

-- Envoy: Russia investing in Iran’s oil fields as part of energy coop.

Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said Russia’s investment in Iranian oil fields is among the areas of energy cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.

“We are cooperating with our Russian partners in the energy sector. First, there are investments by the Russian side in Iranian oil fields. We are interested in gas cooperation. The second option is the presence of Russian partners in Iranian fields. Another option is the supply of Russian gas to Iran, and together we could implement joint projects. This is also a project we are working on,” Jalali told TASS.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran Ranks Third in 2024 Olympiads

Iran has secured the third place in the 2024 global Olympiad rankings after the United States and China. The Iranian students excelled by winning a total of 10 gold, 10 silver, and two bronze medals. The Olympiad participants represent just 1.5% of the nation’s gifted students.

With the 2024 scientific Olympiads over, Iran emerged third overall in five Olympiads with the highest number of participating countries ranging from 53 to 110.

-- Baloch Academic Named Deputy Science Minister

Iran’s Minister of Science, Research, and Technology Hussein Simai Sarraf has named Muhammad Nabi Shahiki, a prominent Baloch and Sunni academic, as the deputy minister of technology and innovation.

Shahiki holds a PhD in Economics from Tehran’s Allameh Tabataba’i University and is a full professor in the Economics Department at the University of Sistan and Baluchestan. Since 2014, Shahiki has served as the head of the Sistan and Baluchestan Science and Technology Park.

-- Glass Pieces of Nasir-ol-Molk Mosque Restored

The colorful glass pieces of Nasir-ol-Molk Mosque – also known as Pink Mosque – are being restored, according to a provincial official. “The restoration of the mosque’s windows has been completed, and the restoration of the glasses is currently underway,” said Muhammad Reza Esfandi, supervisor of historic sites run by Fars Province’s Awqaf organization.

“We have placed an order for some of the glass, as these are special types, and we intend to replace the broken and worn-out glass,” he added.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- IRGC commander says Zionist regime supports Iranian border sabotage

Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Ground Forces, has condemned the Zionist regime’s backing of sabotage groups operating along Iran's borders.

Speaking during a local ceremony in Rasht, Gilan province, General Pakpour asserted that recent investigations have uncovered evidence of the Zionist regime’s involvement in supporting these groups and facilitating terrorist activities targeting Iran's security checkpoints.

-- First Etqan cultural festival to kick off in Tehran

The first cultural and artistic festival of Etqan will begin in Tehran on Thursday, featuring a series of stage performances, as announced by the event's secretary during a press conference at Tehran's Art Bureau on Sunday.

The festival, which aims to enhance the culture of work and effort, transforming these concepts into public discourse, has received a diverse array of submissions, highlighting the creativity and talent present in different art forms, Mohammadreza Baqeri said.

A total of 2,545 artworks have been submitted to the festival across various categories, including posters, cartoons, photographs, poetry, short stories, stand-up comedy, and both stage and street theater performances, he added.

-- Health ministry holding training course for Afghan specialists

Iran’s health ministry is conducting a one-month training course on Incentive Care Unit (ICU) practices for a total of 40 Afghan healthcare workers including specialists and nurses.

They have already begun their training and according to Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health website, upon returning to their home country, they are anticipated to introduce significant advancement in the healthcare system of Afghanistan.

“It is important to note that the Ministry of Public Health is committed to enhancing the healthcare system and training specialists by leveraging both domestic resources and expert healthcare personnel, as well as facilitating international training opportunities.

