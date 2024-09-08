Iran’s trade with 56 OIC member states hit $26.7b in 5 months

Mohammad Rezvanifar said on Sunday that trade between Iran and OIC member states in the first five months amounted to 42.3 million metric tons worth $26.7 billion, marking a 10% increase in weight compared to the previous year.

He added that Iran’s exports to these countries totaled 33.6 million metric tons, amounting to $13.5 billion, reflecting year-over-year growth of 8% and 16% in weight and value, respectively.

Furthermore, he noted that Iran’s imports from OIC member countries stood at 8.7 million metric tons, worth $13.2 billion, registering an 18% and 15% rise in weight and value year-on-year.

