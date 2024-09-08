Hezbollah official says enemy has no way but to end war

Resistance is capable of drawing new equations in the region while the enemy’s sole way is to stop war, Arab media have quoted Sheikh Nabil Kaouk as saying on Sunday.

In his remarks, the Hezbollah official said the Israeli regime is becoming weak day by day; while the power of Resistance is developing at the political and military levels.

Hezbollah’s response to the Zionist regime’s threats proved that the resistance will not bow down to threats, he added.

The Zionist regime is on way to withdrawal and defeat while the Resistance in Iraq, Palestine, Yemen and Lebanon is moving towards strategic and historic victory, the Hezbollah official says.

Despite its military support from the United States and its pressures on the Gazans, the Zionist enemy is not capable enough to annihilate the Gaza Strip as the Resistance is so determined to gain victory, he underlined.

A few days ago, the radio of the Israeli army announced that Hezbollah carried out major attacks on northern occupied Palestine by launching 1,307 missiles in August.

