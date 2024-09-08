Hezbollah releases videos of its anti-Israeli operations

In its videos early on Sunday, Hezbollah showed its missile attacks against Israel’s Biranit military base near Lebanon’s border.



The resistance movement also released footage of the destruction of the occupying regime’s spy equipment by precision missiles in the border areas of Barkat Risha and al-Jardah.

Some Arab sources reported late on Saturday that tens of missiles were launched from Lebanon to northern occupied Palestine.

The attacks were announced minutes after the Israeli media reported that the warning alarms sounded in Kiryat Shmona, Meskav-am, al-Manara and Kfar Giladi settlements.

The Hezbollah attacks were launched against Israeli bases in response to the killing of three Lebanese relief workers.

The workers were putting out a fire caused by the recent Israeli attacks against Froun village in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon's health ministry has announced that two others were wounded after Israel’s attacks while one of them is in a serious condition.

Condemning the regime’s attack, the ministry termed it a clear hit to an official body of the Lebanese government.

The Zionist regime’s army has not had any reaction to the attacks yet.

