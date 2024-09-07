Sep 7, 2024, 9:43 AM
Islamic Jihad says US accomplice to Israel’s crimes

Tehran, IRNA – The Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement says the United States is an accomplice to the Israeli regime’s crimes, citing as an example the killing of the Turkish-American human rights activist Aisha Noor Ezgi Ayci.

The killing of the young activist in front of the eyes of the entire world added to the war crimes the occupying regime is committing, the Islamic Jihad said in a statement, the Palestinian Shehab news agency reported early on Saturday.  

The US administration’s silence on the issue shows that it ignores all human rights principles which it claims, the statement read.

Aisha, 26, was shot dead by the Israeli forces during rallies against the regime’s illegal settlement in Beita, Nablus, in northern West Bank on Friday.

During the confrontation, the military forces of the Zionist regime used war arrows, sofar bombs and tear gas against the protesters.

