Air Defense Force fully equipped to defend Iran’s skies: Cmdr.

Sabahifard visited Iran's northeast air defense zone on Friday to assess the operational readiness of air defenses in the region.

The commander underscored the necessity of maintaining combat readiness and vigilance among his force’s personnel to defend the nation's airspace.

The Air Defense Force plays a vital role in protecting Iran's skies through the use of state-of-the-art equipment and skilled personnel, he said.

Sabahifard also noted that the Islamic Republic has achieved air defense superiority in the region by equipping its armed forces with advanced air defense systems.

He attributed the achievement to years of dedication from domestic experts and substantial investments in the defense sector.

