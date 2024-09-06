Displacing Palestinians from West Bank ‘deceleration of war’: Jordan

Speaking at a press conference alongside his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Amman, Safadi expressed deep concerns over the escalating tensions in the region.

Safadi said that Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet are intent on igniting the flames of war in the region.

The Israeli regime has launched its largest raids on the occupied West Bank in more than two decades, with analysts saying the offensive threatens to spread the genocidal war in Gaza to other parts of Palestine.

Jordan is currently preparing a legal case on Israeli incursions into holy sites in al-Quds, Safadi said, without specifying to which international organization the case would be submitted.

He also reiterated Jordan's support for a prisoner exchange agreement, criticizing Netanyahu for changing his stance and blocking a potential ceasefire in Gaza.

