Israeli forces withdraw from Jenin after ten days of violence

According to Palestinian sources citing Al Arabiya, Israeli soldiers left the flashpoint city of Jenin Friday morning following an aggressive military offensive, which has left dozens of Palestinians dead.

Israeli Army Radio confirmed the withdrawal but noted that the raids are not over, indicating that Israeli troops may soon return to Jenin and other areas of the West Bank.

In related news, the director of Al-Razi Hospital in Jenin reported that during the ten days of violent incursions, 30 Palestinians were killed and 75 others in Israeli attacks.

The Israeli army has also significantly damaged infrastructure and destroyed Palestinian properties in what has been the largest assault in the West Bank in more than two decades.

