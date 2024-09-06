US officials tell Israel naval forces cannot be deployed indefinitely

The message comes amid rising tensions following Hezbollah's retaliatory attacks against Israel, Israeli Channel 12 reported without providing further details.

Last week, the US Department of Defense said the deployment of two American aircraft carrier strike groups in the Middle East had been extended.

The Pentagon said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had discussed tensions on the border with Lebanon during a phone call with Israeli minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant.

In a statement, the Pentagon emphasized that Secretary Austin highlighted the United States' steadfast commitment to supporting Israel against threats from Iran and Hezbollah.

The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has ramped up its attacks against the Israeli regime in retaliation for the assassination of a senior Hezbollah commander in Beirut.

