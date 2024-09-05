Hamas: Continuation of military operations in West Bank is genocide

"The continuation of military terrorist operations in the West Bank, especially Jenin and Tulkarm, another attack on al-Fara'a camp in the south of Tubas city, the drone missile rain and the martyrdom of 5 citizens following this attack and the martyrdom of a Palestinian child with a sniper bullet of the occupying regime in this camp, war crimes," Hamas statement said.

"It is considered that it is carried out in the context of the genocide started by the extreme Zionist government against the Palestinian nation in Gaza and the West Bank, and its purpose is to expel Palestinians from their land and the final settlement of the Palestinian issue," it further added.

2050