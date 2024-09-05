Hezbollah fighter martyred in fresh Israeli air raid

According to Al Mayadeen news channel, Hezbollah identified the martyr as Abbas Anis Ayoub, nicknamed ]Ali al-Rida, from the town of Selaa in southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Health Ministry declared that the Israeli regime had conducted an attack on the southern town of Kafra, killing a person and wounding another.

Lebanese media outlets also reported Israeli attacks in three more locations in the south.

Hezbollah and Israel have been trading fire since October 8, a day after the regime launched its brutal war on Gaza. The Lebanese resistance movement says it aims to support the Palestinian people in the war-ravaged territory.

