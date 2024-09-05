Sep 5, 2024, 3:19 PM
Hezbollah fighter martyred in fresh Israeli air raid

Hezbollah fighter martyred in fresh Israeli air raid

Tehran, IRNA - The Lebanese resistance movement, Hezbollah, confirmed on Thursday that one of its fighters had been martyred in an Israeli airstrike in south of Lebanon.

According to Al Mayadeen news channel, Hezbollah identified the martyr as Abbas Anis Ayoub, nicknamed ]Ali al-Rida, from the town of Selaa in southern Lebanon. 

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Health Ministry declared that the Israeli regime had conducted an attack on the southern town of Kafra, killing a person and wounding another. 

Lebanese media outlets also reported Israeli attacks in three more locations in the south.  

Hezbollah and Israel have been trading fire since October 8, a day after the regime launched its brutal war on Gaza. The Lebanese resistance movement says it aims to support the Palestinian people in the war-ravaged territory.

