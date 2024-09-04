Israel is in a strategic deadlock over its survival: Spox

After 11 months of a large-scale and brutal war against Gaza and killing of nearly 41,000 Palestinians, disputes among the Israeli officials have escalated while intention of resigning has also increased unprecedently among the military officials, Kanaani wrote on social media X on Wednesday.

He went on to say that a rift which is deepening day by day in Israel can be seen by all around the world as some Zionist experts and officials openly talk about the threat of collapse.

Sound of the cracked bone of the Zionism is becoming louder every day, the spokesman underlined, adding that the move to extend support for Israel to continue its crimes against Palestinians is like betting on a sick horse.

The war criminal Netanyahu will help collapse of Israel be accelerated in the international and domestic arenas with fast speed if he stays.

