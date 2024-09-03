Zionist prisoner's criticism of Netanyahu before he was killed in Gaza

According to Al-Aqsa Network, the Zionist captive Uri Danino says in this video, which was recorded in the Gaza Strip before he was killed: "I am Uri Danino, 25 years old, from Jerusalem, and I was captured by Hamas on October 7th. The living conditions here are very difficult, there is no water, no food, no electricity, and the attacks continue fiercely, and our lives are in danger."

"Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet and his war cabinet were defeated on the 7th of October. They failed in their mission to protect us settlers and today they want to kill us one after another with failed measures to save us," he added.

This Israeli prisoner continues addressing Netanyahu and his cabinet, as well as the Israeli army and saying, "Where were you when we were attacked? Where were you when we didn't know where to run? Where were you when we were alone?"