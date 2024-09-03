Iran summons UK charge d'affaires in Tehran over sanctions

The foreign ministry condemned the sanctions, stressing that they contradict the new UK government's stated desire for engagement with the Islamic Republic.

British media reported on Monday that three Iranian individuals and one entity had been designated for allegedly engaging in activities deemed "destabilizing" to the security of the Israeli regime.

The British chargé d'affaires was warned that Western support for the genocide of Palestinians and their efforts to shield war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu are the real causes of instability and insecurity in the region.

The British envoy said that he would relay Iran's concerns back to his government.

