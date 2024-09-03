Hamas, Israeli leaders criticize Netanyahu statements

In response to Netanyahu's recent statements emphasizing the presence of the Zionist army in the Philadelphia axis in Gaza, Hamas said on Tuesday morning that such stance shows he is not in favor of a truce, the Palestinian Shihab news agency reported.

Netanyahu's Monday night statements were a desperate personal speech aimed at an illusory victory that has no buyer among Israelis, Hamas movement emphasized.

The movement in the continuation said that Netanyahu and the Israeli military authorities have not been able to achieve any of their goals in the war, except for genocide in Gaza.

Hamas also said that Netanyahu is lying to the Zionist community and that his statements that of his American backer are full of lies.

Hamas emphasized that all the Zionist captives could return home immediately and any delay in signing the agreement would mean endangering their lives.

Netanyahu has time and again put forward precondition in the ongoing ceasefire negotiations, which Palestinians, say are aimed at disrupting the talks. Hamas on the other hand made it clear that it remains committed to what were agreed on July 2 under the US president’s proposals that stipulated the complete withdrawal of Zionist forces from Gaza among others.

Netanyahu lying to prevent collapse of his coalition

Yair Lapid, the Israeli opposition leader has also reacted to the Prime Minister's statements on Monday night, saying Benjamin Netanyahu is lying to prevent the collapse of his coalition.

What bothers Netanyahu is talking is not the Philadelphia axis, but his axis with Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, and this is his new trick to prevent the collapse of his far-right coalition, Lapid said.

While denying Netanyahu's claim about his opposition to withdrawing from the Philadelphia axis, he emphasized that the Zionist regime withdrew from there 19 years ago and Netanyahu also voted in favor of it.

The head of the opposition parties also said that Netanyahu was the prime minister for 15 years and never thought of taking back the Philadelphia axis and therefore there no point now to insist on that.

When Sharon decided to withdraw from Gaza, I did not agree to leave the Philadelphia axis, when we entered the Philadelphia axis, we saw a strategic change in our favor and Hamas's position in the negotiations changed, Netanyahu said in his statements.

Benny Gantz, a former member of the Zionist war cabinet, also responded to Netanyahu's words and said that whoever does not know how to achieve the goals of the war, including the return of the captives, cannot lead the battle and should leave.

4399